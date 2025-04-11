NBCC (India) sells 560 residential flats worth Rs 1,153 crore via e-auction; stock up 3%

NBCC (India) Ltd informed exchanges on Friday that it sold 560 residential units at Aspire Leisure Park, Greater Noida (West), Uttar Pradesh, through an e-auction at total sale value of around Rs 1,153.13 crore. NBCC will get marketing fee of 1 per cent of sale value, it added.

Before this, the state-run firm sold 1,185 residential units at Aspire Dream Valley, Ph-III, Greater Noida (W) U.P. via an e-auction at total sale value of nearly Rs 1,504.69 crore.

NBCC shares today jumped 3.41 per cent to hit a high of Rs 90. The stock last seen trading 2.25 per cent higher at Rs 88.97. At this price, it has corrected 22 per cent in the last six months.

The scrip saw high trading volume on BSE as around 22.09 lakh shares changed hands at the time of writing this story. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 11.73 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 19.51 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 24,016.50 crore.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 61.66. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 54.56 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 10.74. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 1.63 with a return on equity (RoE) of 19.74. According to Trendlyne data, NBCC has a one-year beta of 1.6, indicating high volatility.

NBCC, erstwhile National Buildings Construction Corporation, is a public sector undertaking firm under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. As of December 2024, the government held a 61.75 per cent stake in the company.