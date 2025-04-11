scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
NBCC (India) sells 560 residential flats worth Rs 1,153 crore via e-auction; stock up 3%

Feedback

NBCC (India) sells 560 residential flats worth Rs 1,153 crore via e-auction; stock up 3%

NBCC shares today jumped 3.41 per cent to hit a high of Rs 90. The stock last seen trading 2.25 per cent higher at Rs 88.97. At this price, it has corrected 22 per cent in the last six months.

NBCC share price: The scrip saw high trading volume on BSE. NBCC share price: The scrip saw high trading volume on BSE.

NBCC (India) Ltd informed exchanges on Friday that it sold 560 residential units at Aspire Leisure Park, Greater Noida (West), Uttar Pradesh, through an e-auction at total sale value of around Rs 1,153.13 crore. NBCC will get marketing fee of 1 per cent of sale value, it added.

Related Articles

Before this, the state-run firm sold 1,185 residential units at Aspire Dream Valley, Ph-III, Greater Noida (W) U.P. via an e-auction at total sale value of nearly Rs 1,504.69 crore.

NBCC shares today jumped 3.41 per cent to hit a high of Rs 90. The stock last seen trading 2.25 per cent higher at Rs 88.97. At this price, it has corrected 22 per cent in the last six months.

The scrip saw high trading volume on BSE as around 22.09 lakh shares changed hands at the time of writing this story. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 11.73 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 19.51 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 24,016.50 crore.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 61.66. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 54.56 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 10.74. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 1.63 with a return on equity (RoE) of 19.74. According to Trendlyne data, NBCC has a one-year beta of 1.6, indicating high volatility.

NBCC, erstwhile National Buildings Construction Corporation, is a public sector undertaking firm under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. As of December 2024, the government held a 61.75 per cent stake in the company.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 11, 2025, 3:33 PM IST
Subscribe To Newsletter
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC (India) Ltd