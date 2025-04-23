NBCC secures 3 work orders worth Rs 65 crore; stock reacts

NBCC (India) Ltd informed bourses on Wednesday about getting three work orders with a combined estimated value of around Rs 65 crore. These construction-related orders have been awarded by Sewa Bharti (Vidya Mandir Mandoli), NALSAR University of Law (Hyderabad) and Department of Higher Education (Government of Odisha) for Rs 29.65 crore, 18.05 crore and Rs 16.97 crore, respectively, totalling Rs 64.67 crore.

Stock-wise, NBCC settled higher today after sharing the order win details. The scrip rose 0.60 per cent to close at Rs 100.80. At this price, it has gained 18.10 per cent in a month.

Around 16.79 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 25.52 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 16.75 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 27,216 crore.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-day, and 150-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower the 200-day SMA. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 74.97. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 61.84 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 12.17. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 1.63 with a return on equity (RoE) of 19.74. According to Trendlyne data, NBCC has a one-year beta of 1.6, indicating high volatility.

NBCC, erstwhile National Buildings Construction Corporation, is a public sector undertaking (PSU) firm under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. As of March 2025, the government held a 61.75 per cent stake in the company.