NBCC secures order worth Rs 131 crore from NEEPCO. Details here

NBCC secures order worth Rs 131 crore from NEEPCO. Details here

NBCC share price: The scrip traded lower than the 5-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 10-day, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-day and 150-day SMAs.

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Apr 29, 2025 2:37 PM IST
NBCC share price: The stock has gained 19.73 per cent in a month.

NBCC (India) Ltd informed bourses on Tuesday about securing a work order valued at Rs 130.58 crore from North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO). "The order is for development of a township project at the plot of 21.66 acres of land acquired by NEEPCO at Umsawli, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong, Meghalaya," the state-owned firm stated in an exchange filing.

On the stock-specific front, NBCC was trading 0.97 per cent lower at Rs 97.72. At this price, it has gained 19.73 per cent in a month.

Around 9.11 lakh shares were changing hands on BSE today. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 18.82 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 9 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 26,406 crore. There were 10.75 lakh sell orders against buy orders of 4.79 lakh shares.

Technically, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 10-day, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-day and 150-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 62.76. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 60 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 11.81. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 1.63 with a return on equity (RoE) of 19.74. According to Trendlyne data, NBCC has a one-year beta of 1.6, indicating high volatility.

NBCC, erstwhile National Buildings Construction Corporation, is a public sector undertaking (PSU) firm under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. As of March 2025, the government held a 61.75 per cent stake in the company.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 29, 2025 2:37 PM IST
