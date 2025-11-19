NBCC sells 609 Greater Noida units for Rs 1,069 crore; stock turns ex-dividend today

Shares of NBCC (India) stayed in the spotlight on Wednesday after the state-owned Navratna firm reported a major monetisation of its real estate inventory. The update came on a day the stock also turned ex-dividend for its latest interim payout.

In a filing to the exchanges, NBCC said it has sold 609 residential units in Greater Noida (West) through a large-scale e-auction. The units were part of its Aspire Leisure Valley Pkg-2 project (Tower 1 & 2) and Aspire Centurian Park (Tower 10 and Iconic–36th floor and above). The company clocked a total sale value of about Rs 1,069.43 crore from the auction.

Advertisement

Related Articles

NBCC clarified that its earnings from the transaction will be limited to a 1 per cent marketing fee on the sale value, adding that the e-auction was conducted in the normal course of business.

The counter also reacted to corporate action-related adjustments. NBCC has fixed November 19 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for its second interim dividend of Rs 0.21 per equity share of Re 1 each for FY26, announced by the board on November 13.

The e-auction update comes on the heels of a fresh order win. On November 17, NBCC informed the bourses that it had bagged a Rs 498.30-crore contract from Damodar Valley Corporation for developing an integrated township at the Chandrapura Thermal Power Station in Jharkhand. The company said the project falls within its routine line of business.

Advertisement

In Wednesday’s trade, NBCC shares were down 1.13 per cent at Rs 113.65 on the BSE. The stock remains 60.48 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 70.82, though it is 12.98 per cent off its 52-week high of Rs 130.60. NBCC currently commands a market capitalisation of Rs 30,685 crore and has gained 22 per cent so far in 2025.