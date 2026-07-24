NBCC share price target: Analyst says watch out for Rs 128 breakout level before fresh buying

NBCC investors may need to stay patient a little longer. Market expert Pradeep Haldar has advised holders of the state-run construction and project management firm's stock to remain invested only with strict risk controls, while making it clear that he is not recommending fresh buying until the chart shows stronger confirmation.

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Responding to a viewer query with buy price at Rs 108, Haldar said the company continues to receive orders regularly, but the stock price has failed to translate that business momentum into a convincing market move.

Orders are coming, but price action is missing

Haldar underlined the disconnect between NBCC’s operational visibility and its stock performance. He said, order wins alone were not enough to justify a bullish trading stance.

That distinction is important for market participants. In momentum-driven markets, stocks often need both fundamental triggers and price confirmation. In NBCC’s case, expert’s view suggests that while the business narrative remains active, investor conviction has not yet strengthened enough on the charts.

Hold, but with a hard stop

For investors already stuck in the counter around Rs 108, Haldar’s advice was to stay invested, but only with discipline. He recommended maintaining a “final stop loss of Rs 84” and continuing to hold as long as that downside threshold remains protected.

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The message is clear: this is not a stock to average aggressively at current levels. Instead, it is a watch-and-wait trade where capital protection takes priority over optimism around future order announcements.

Why Rs 128 is the key level

Haldar said he would consider turning constructive only if NBCC hits Rs 128 mark and remains above that level.

That level, in effect, becomes the market’s test of whether the stock is finally ready to break out of its sluggish phase.

Until then, his stance remains cautious: Do not buy the stock, says Haldar. For traders and retail investors, that makes Rs 128 the key technical marker to track, while Rs 84 remains the line in the sand on risk management.

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Broader market mood remains selective

The NBCC call also fits into Haldar’s broader market approach in the session, where he repeatedly stressed stock-specific discipline amid volatile conditions. With benchmark indices trading cautiously and experts favouring selective setups over blanket buying, NBCC appears to remain on the watchlist rather than in the buy basket—for now.