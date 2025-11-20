NBCC shares in focus as firm bags Rs 2,966 crore order; key details

Shares of NBCC are in focus on Thursday after the state-owned construction and project management firm announced a work order worth Rs 2,966 crore from the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA).

In a regulatory filing dated November 19, 2025, the Navratna CPSE said it has secured a contract valued at Rs 2,966.10 crore (approx.), marking a major boost to its domestic infrastructure order book. The mandate pertains to Project Management Consultancy (PMC) for Development of Naveen Nagpur – Phase 1, according to the exchange communication.

Advertisement

Related Articles

NBCC added that the project has been awarded by a domestic client and falls under its routine business operations.

The development comes hours after the company notified the bourses about the successful completion of a sizeable e-auction of residential inventory in Greater Noida. The auction covered 609 units across Aspire Leisure Valley Pkg-2 (Towers 1 & 2) and Aspire Centurian Park (Tower 10 and Iconic—36th floor and above), located in Greater Noida (West), Uttar Pradesh.

NBCC said the total sale value generated from the auction stands at around Rs 1,069.43 crore. The company clarified that it will earn a marketing fee of 1 per cent of the sale value, noting that the transaction is part of its regular business activity.