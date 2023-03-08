NBCC shares jump 2% after winning multiple orders worth Rs 541 cr

Shares of NBCC India jumped 2.5 per cent to hit a day's high of Rs 36.70 after the company announced that it has received multiple work orders amounting to Rs 541

NBCC India has received the Construction of the Institute of Chemical Technology, Indian Oil Odisha campus at Bhubaneswar from ICT-IOC, Bhubaneswar for Rs 300 crore. Also, it bagged a contract for the development of a New Industrial Estate in UT of Jammu & Kashmir from the Industrial and Commerce Department, Government of J&K for Rs 217.27 crore. It also received an order for the Construction of a Critical Care Block, in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh.

Shares of NBCC India hit a 52-week high of Rs 43.80 on November 30, 2022, and a 52-week low of Rs 26.70 on June 17, 2022. The stock has recovered over 37 per cent from its 52-week low.

In February 2023, the company received the job assignment of a project management consultant (PMC) for complete planning, design, execution/ construction of buildings and their services and other maintenance and upgradation works of existing buildings under conventional or EPC contract mode, for various buildings at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Allahabad. The project is worth Rs 350 crore.

NBCC India's consolidated net profit declined 16.3% to Rs 69.09 crore despite of 8.1% rise in net sales to Rs 2,116.50 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Established in 1960 as a civil engineering enterprise of the Government of India, NBCC headquartered in Delhi today holds the status of a Navratna CPSE. The present areas of operation of NBCC include Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Real Estate Development.

