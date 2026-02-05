NBCC shares opened lower today after the PSU said it has received two demand orders worth Rs 94.5 crore from GST authorities. NBCC stock fell 1.45% to Rs 102.80 in early deals. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 27,866 crore.

NBCC shares closed 3.87% higher at Rs 104.32 on Wednesday.

The GST department has issued demand of tax along with penalty and interest with respect to two overseas work of NBCC.

"GST Department issued demand of tax Rs.8,21,75,092/- along with penalty of Rs.82,17,509/-and interest of Rs. 5,52,35,169/-Against SCN issued for FY-2021-22," said NBCC.

The company said it is in the process of taking of the necessary steps to file an appeal against the orders before the appropriate authority, and it does not anticipate any material impact on its financial, operational, or other business activities as a result.

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.