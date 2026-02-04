NBCC shares reclaim Rs 100 mark after nine sessions, up 43% from 52-week low; buy, sell or hold?

Shares of NBCC have reclaimed Rs 100 mark after nine sessions. The multibagger Navratna stock closed at Rs 102.25 on January 19, 2026. Since then, the stock closed below the Rs 100 mark. However, it reclaimed the three-digit mark on a closing basis on February 3 at Rs 100.43.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In the current session, NBCC shares extended gains rising 1.15% to Rs 101.59 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 27,243 crore. Total 1.45 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.46 crore on Wednesday.

The multibagger stock has seen correction in the short term, falling 18% in a month and 9% in six months.

On the other hand, NBCC shares clocked multibagger returns of 334% in three years and zoomed 363% in five years. The stock has risen 43% from its 52 week low of Rs 70.82 reached on March 3, 2025.

However, the multibagger stock's RSI stands at 42.8 indicating that the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts.



NBCC stock is majorly trading in the bearish zone, indicate its short term and long term moving averages. The stock is trading above the 5 day, 10 day but lower than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Advertisement

The stock has a high five-year CAGR of 31.3% in terms of return on equity (RoE). The firm logged a 29.17% return on capital employed (RoCE), the highest in six years in the last fiscal.

Brokerage Ventura has a price target of Rs 167 on the NBCC stock

"With 274 plus ongoing projects, NBCC is strategically positioned to capitalise on the rising demand within this high-growth sector. We project NBCC’s revenue growth at a CAGR of 21.0%, from Rs 12,039 cr in FY25 to Rs 21,341 cr by FY28," said Ventura.

The brokerage expects EBITDA/net profit to grow at a CAGR of 31.7%/33.8% to Rs 1,425 crore /Rs 1,295 cr over the forecast period.

EBITDA/net margins are set to rise to 6.7%/6.1% in FY28E, led by operating leverage, fixed overhead absorption and the high-margin real estate kicker, supported by NBCC’s zero-debt, cash-rich model. Return on Equity (RoE) is projected to reach to 29.1% by FY28, according to Ventura.

Advertisement

Brokerage Nirmal Bang has a price target of Rs 155 on the PSU stock. It has fixed a stop loss of Rs 96 on the stock. The stock can be added on dips to Rs 106 for a target of 155.

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.