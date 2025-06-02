Multibagger Navratna stock with 906% returns turns overbought on charts, what's next?

Shares of NBCC (India) were in news last week after the civil construction firm reported a stellar set of Q4 and fiscal earnings.

The Navratna stock has risen 906% returns in the last five years and gained 455% in three years. The rally in the multibagger stock has pushed the stock into the overbought zone. Its RSI has risen to 76 , indicating there are more buyers than sellers for the stock in today's session.



NBCC stock is trading in the green zone, indicate its short term and long term moving averages. The stock is trading above the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

At the current level, the stock has risen 78.67% from its 52 week low of Rs 70.82 reached on March 3, 2025.

The multibagger stock has a beta of 1.6 in the last one year indicating very high volatility. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 34,155 crore today. Total 22.82 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 28.61 crore on Monday.

The state-owned firm reported a significant rise in net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025, showcasing a 29.4% year-on-year growth to Rs 176 crore, up from Rs 136 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company also logged a 16.2% rise in revenue, reaching Rs 4,642.5 crore compared to Rs 3,996.3 crore during the previous year. At the operating level, EBITDA climbed 19.3% year-on-year, totaling Rs 290 crore versus Rs 243.2 crore. The EBITDA margin improved slightly to 6.25%, compared to 6.09% in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

In addition, the board of directors proposed a final dividend of Rs 0.14 (14%) per paid-up equity share of Rs 1 for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Nuvama has assigned a price target of Rs 145 on the NBCC stock.

The order book showed significant improvement, rising by approximately Rs 200 billion quarter-on-quarter to around Rs 1.2 trillion, which provides a strong book-to-bill ratio of about 10x. The management has guided for an order intake ranging from Rs 220 to 250 billion, with projected revenue between Rs 150 and Rs 160 billion and PAT expected to reach Rs 7.5 to Rs 8 billion for FY26E.

In FY25, NBCC awarded projects totaling around Rs 232 billion and is aiming for awards between Rs 180 and 200 billion for FY26E.

"We anticipate that order intake will remain robust moving forward. Given the company's strong operational performance, we are raising our FY26E and FY27E EPS estimates by 13% and 17% respectively. We maintain a ‘BUY’ rating and update our target price to INR145 (previously INR119) as we adjust our valuation to Q4 FY27E at a multiple of 45x EPS," said Nuvama.

Ameya Ranadive, Chartered Market Technician, CFTe, Sr Technical Analyst, StoxBox is bullish on the outlook of NBCC stock.



"NBCC has shown strong momentum recently and is currently trading near Rs 126. The stock has witnessed a sharp rally supported by strong volumes and is sustaining well above key moving averages. It has cleared previous resistance zones and is now poised to test the next potential target near Rs 145. Momentum indicators remain bullish – RSI is firmly above 70, indicating strong momentum with no negative divergence. The MACD histogram is green and rising, confirming strength. The ADX shows increasing trend strength with DI+ staying well above DI–. The supertrend remains in buy mode and the price is trading above the Ichimoku cloud, reinforcing the bullish stance," said Ranadive.

Commenting on the technical outlook of the stock, Ranadive said, "Immediate support lies at Rs 117, which also aligns with the breakout zone and short-term EMA. As long as the stock holds above Rs 117, the bullish view remains intact. Any close below this level may indicate short-term exhaustion or profit booking."

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.