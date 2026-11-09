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NBCC shares up 19% since October 23; worth buying? 

NBCC shares up 19% since October 23; worth buying? 

NBCC shares: Nuvama said NBCC's book-to-bill ratio of 9.5 times remained robust, noting that 53 per cent of its orders pertain to ‘self-revenue generation projects’

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 4:21 PM IST
NBCC shares up 19% since October 23; worth buying? NBCC share price: Nuvama slashed its target PE multiple to 35 times from 45 times considering persistent delays in real estate monetisation.

NBCC (India) Ltd shares received a 'Buy' rating from Nuvama Institutional Equities amid a strong order book, healthy margins and significant real estate monetisation potential. The stock is up 19 per cent from its October 23 lows.

In a note, the domestic brokerage said NBCC's book-to-bill ratio of 9.5 times remained robust, noting that 53 per cent of its orders pertain to ‘self-revenue generation projects’, where the pace of real estate monetisation will determine execution.

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NBCC recently achieved a complete sell-off of residential apartments in Africa Avenue for Rs 5,200 crore and plans to monetise units in Vinayak Mandir Marg and Scindia Marg worth Rs 8,000-10,000 crore in Q4. Nuvama said the Gurugram Sector-37D (Rs 2,300 crore GDV) and Ghitorni (GDV of Rs 8,500 crore) residential projects are set to be launched in Q4FY27 and Q1FY28, respectively.

"In Q3FY27, the company has sold two land parcels in Jaipur for Rs 430 crore and expects to sell two more land parcels (one each in Meerut and Ghaziabad) in Q4FY27," the brokerage said.

Factoring in the improvement in margins, Nuvama revised its FY27 and FY28 EPS estimates upwards by 16 per cent/11 per cent/8 per cent.

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"However, we are slashing the target PE multiple to 35 times from 45 times considering persistent delays in real estate monetisation, which is critical for execution of ‘self-revenue generation’ projects. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of INR120 (from INR133) as we roll forward valuations to Q2FY29E," it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 9, 2026 4:20 PM IST
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