NBCC stock closes lower despite order win in Himachal Pradesh

NBCC (India) announced a significant contract win from the Ministry of Tourism, valued at ₹50.54 crore. The order involves the development of Maa Chintpurni Temple in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh, falling under the Prashad Scheme aimed at enhancing pilgrimage destinations. However, NBCC's share price ended 3% lower at Rs 124. 75 on Tuesday. Despite this dip, the stock has shown a strong annual increase of 34.56% so far this year.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 33,682 crore. Total 9.27 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 11.64 crore on BSE. Shares of the Navratna firm have risen 31% in a year and gained 34.23% in 2025.

The multibagger stock has a beta of 1.7 in the last one year, indicating very high volatility.

NBCC shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day moving averages.

This development is expected to further solidify NBCC's position in the infrastructure sector, showcasing its capability to handle diverse projects.

NBCC's recent financial performance indicated a robust growth trajectory. The company reported a 29.4% rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, reaching ₹76 crore, compared to ₹136 crore in the previous fiscal year. Revenue for the same quarter saw a 16.2% increase, climbing to ₹4,642.5 crore from ₹3,996.3 crore year-on-year. Additionally, NBCC's EBITDA rose by 19.3% in the March quarter, amounting to ₹290 crore. The EBITDA margin saw a slight improvement, recorded at 6.25% against 6.09% from the previous year. This financial strength underlines NBCC's ability to secure and execute large-scale projects efficiently, contributing to its overall growth.

The recent contract win for temple development adds to NBCC's growing portfolio of projects. Last month, the company completed a major e-auction for its Aspire Silicon City Phase 4 residential project, awarding AU Real Estate with development rights for ₹1,467.93 crore. Moreover, NBCC also secured a work order worth approximately ₹161.55 crore from the Power Finance Corporation Ltd for interior work at the World Trade Centre in New Delhi. These developments underscore NBCC's ongoing expansion activities and its strategic positioning in the real estate and infrastructure sectors. The company's ability to consistently win significant contracts highlights its competitive edge in the market.

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.