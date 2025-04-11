NBCC shares gain on sale of Greater Noida units for Rs 1,504.69 crore

Shares of state-owned NBCC rose over 3% on Friday as the firm has "successfully e-auctioned 1,185 residential units at Aspire Dream Valley, Greater Noida (W), garnering a total sale value of Rs 1504.69 crore." NBCC stock gained 3.41% to Rs 90 today against the previous close of Rs 87.03 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 23,976 crore. Total 4.81 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.27 crore on BSE. Shares of the Navratna firm have fallen 2.44% in a year and gained 250% in two years.

The multibagger stock has a beta of 1.6 in the last one year, indicating very high volatility.

NBCC shares are trading lower than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day and 30 day moving averages.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 139.90 on August 28, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 70.82 on March 3, 2025. The stock has fallen 36.51% from its 52-week high.

The auction drew significant interest, with bids surpassing reserve prices. This move is anticipated to "mitigate the fund requirement of ongoing projects, including bank loan payment, the company said." The proceeds will also support the completion of stalled Amrapali Projects, providing a path towards home ownership for many buyers by offsetting financial constraints and enhancing project execution capabilities.

The auction's success reflects positively on NBCC's strategy to leverage real estate assets to meet financial obligations. It underscores the strong demand in the housing sector, particularly in Greater Noida. The funds can ease NBCC’s debt burden, crucial for fulfilling commitments and ensuring project continuity. This development is pivotal for homebuyers awaiting the completion of delayed projects, offering them renewed hope and confidence in their investments. The initiative demonstrates how strategic asset management can align with broader objectives of sector recovery and growth, fostering a more robust real estate market.

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.

