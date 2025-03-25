NBCC wins Rs 658-crore work order, stock reacts 

Shares of NBCC Ltd were trading lower on Tuesday after the Navratna firm said it won a work order worth Rs 658.43 crore. NBCC stock slipped 4% to Rs 82.04 against the previous close of Rs 85.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 22,477 crore. Total 4.80 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.02 crore on BSE. Shares of the Navratna firm have zoomed 8.23% in a year and gained 271% in two years.

The multibagger stock has a beta of 1.6 in the last one year, indicating very high volatility.

NBCC shares are trading lower than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day and 30 day moving averages.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 139.90 on August 28, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 70.82 on March 3, 2025. The stock has fallen 40.55% from its 52-week high.

The order comprises project for Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB) worth Rs 438.98 crore and another worth Rs 219.45 crore Project Management Consultancy (PMC) Services at C-DOT Campus, Mehrauli, New Delhi.

NBCC reported a 25.1% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 138.5 crore for the quarter ended December 2024 compared to Rs 110.7 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue climbed 16.6% to Rs 2,827 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 2423.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

The company’s EBITDA climbed 22% YoY to Rs 142 crore in Q3 compared to Rs 116.8 crore in the previous year. EBITDA margins rose marginally to 5% from 4.8% YoY, reflecting operational efficiency gains.

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.