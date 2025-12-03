NBCC wins orders worth Rs 665 crore, check stock reaction

NBCC (India) Limited has announced the acquisition of five construction and redevelopment contracts collectively valued at Rs 665 crore. The largest award, from the Ghaziabad Development Authority, is worth Rs 642.82 crore and pertains to the redevelopment of Tulsi Niketan in Ghaziabad. Additional orders include a Rs 4.05-crore contract from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) for renovation and repair works in Hyderabad, Kolkata and Kottayam, and a Rs 6.95-crore project from the National Forensic Science University for renovating its Delhi campus guest house. Two more contracts from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), valued at Rs 4.42 crore and Rs 7.14 crore, involve the construction of new buildings for the Kanpur and Lucknow Chapter premises, respectively.

NBCC shares ended 1.61% lower at Rs 113.40 in the current session. Despite this, the stock has risen 22% return so far in 2025. The firm's consolidated net profit rose by 26% year-on-year to ₹153.5 crore for the September 2025 quarter, with revenue increasing 19% to ₹2,910.2 crore, reflecting ongoing execution momentum.

EBITDA was slightly up at ₹100.8 crore in Q2 FY26, though margins contracted to 3.5% due to rising costs. Last month, NBCC secured a project management consultancy assignment from the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority valued at ₹2,966.10 crore for Phase-1 development in Naveen Nagpur.

In the broader context, NBCC operates in the highly competitive public sector construction and project management segment, where its key rivals include companies like IRCON International, Engineers India Ltd, and RITES.