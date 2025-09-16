Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
NCC shares in focus today on Rs 2,090-crore order win, check details

NCC shares in focus today on Rs 2,090-crore order win, check details

Shares of NCC ended 1.63% higher at Rs 212.10 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 208.70 on BSE.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 16, 2025 8:55 AM IST
NCC shares in focus today on Rs 2,090-crore order win, check details The contract involves the construction of the reservoir, dam structures, irrigation channels, and related works.
SUMMARY
  • NCC receives Letter of Acceptance for Barnar Reservoir project in Jamui district
  • Contract value stands at ₹2,090.5 crore excluding GST
  • Project includes reservoir, dam, irrigation channels and related works

Shares of NCC are in news today after the infra major said it has received a Letter of Acceptance from the Water Resources Department, Bihar, for the construction of the Barnar Reservoir Scheme in Jamui district. Shares of NCC ended 1.63% higher at Rs 212.10 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 208.70 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 13,316 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The contract, valued at approximately Rs 2,090.5 crore excluding GST, involves the construction of the reservoir, dam structures, irrigation channels, and related works. As per the company’s filing, the project timeline includes a 30-month construction phase followed by a 60-month defect liability period. This development further strengthens NCC’s project portfolio.

The award of the Barnar Reservoir contract follows a series of significant order wins for the Hyderabad-based infrastructure firm. In June, NCC announced new building division orders worth ₹1,690.5 crore from state government agencies and a private company.

Around the same period, it secured a ₹2,269 crore order from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority for Metro Line 6, covering rolling stock, signalling systems, telecom, and depot machinery. Despite these robust inflows, the June quarter’s financial results reflected operational headwinds.

Advertisement

For Q1FY26, NCC reported an 8.4% year-on-year decline in net profit, posting ₹192.1 crore, while revenue from operations dropped 6.3% to ₹5,179 crore. The company’s continued order acquisitions come at a time when the sector faces pressures on growth and margins. The latest exchange filings specify project durations and contract values but do not indicate further related approvals or corporate actions.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 16, 2025 8:55 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today