This Jhunjhunwala stock falls 9%, hits 52-week low on NHAI action; check details

Shares of NCC Ltd slipped 9% in early deals on Thursday after the company and its step-down subsidiary OB Infrastructure received an order of debarment from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).The company said there will be no impact on its order book post NHAI action.

NCC shares crashed 9% to a 52-week low of Rs 136 today against the previous close of Rs 149.45. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 9,285 crore.

Late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 10.63% or 6.67 crore shares of NCC during the quarter ended December 2025.

"We hereby inform you that M/s O B Infrastructure Limited (step-down subsidiary of the Company), along with NCC Limited (“the Company”) has received an Order of Debarment from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)," said NCC.

Both the entities have been debarred from participating in any tender/bids/issued by NHAI for two years with effect from 17th February 2026.

The company said it was reviewing the said order and would take appropriate steps as per applicable law.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of NCC stands at 45.4 signaling neither the stock is overbought or oversold on charts.

NCC Limited is engaged in construction/project activities in the infrastructure sector. The company is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation, and hydrothermal power projects, real estate development.