This Jhunjhunwala stock rises 6% on Rs 2,130-crore order win, check details  

  



NCC stock gained 6% to Rs 208.65 against the previous close of Rs 196.95 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 12,833 crore. NCC stock gained 6% to Rs 208.65 against the previous close of Rs 196.95 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 12,833 crore.

Shares of NCC Ltd rose 6% in early deals on Thursday after the infra player said it has received an infrastructure development contract worth Rs 2,129.60 crore from the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA). Late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 10.63% or 6.67 crore shares of NCC during the quarter ended December 2024
.
NCC stock gained 6% to Rs 208.65 against the previous close of Rs 196.95 on BSE.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 12,833 crore. Total 8.77 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 17.98 crore on BSE.

NCC share has lost 6.33% in one year and risen 99.15% in two years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of NCC stands at 51.4 signaling neither the stock is overbought or oversold on charts. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.9, indicating very high volatility during the period.

The contract involves the construction of roads, drains, water supply systems, sewage networks, utility ducts for power and ICT, reuse water lines, and avenue plantation in Zone-12 villages of Amaravati Capital City.

"We are pleased to inform that, the Company has received Letter of Acceptance dated 19th March 2025 from Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority for construction of roads, drains, water supply, sewage, utility ducts for power and ICT, reuse waterline and avenue plantation etc. at Zone-12 villages area in Amaravati Capital City, Andhra Pradesh," said NCC in a communication to bourses.

NCC Limited is engaged in construction/project activities in the infrastructure sector. The company is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation, and hydrothermal power projects, real estate development.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 20, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
