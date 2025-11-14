NDA win buzz in Bihar triggers sharp last-hour surge; Sensex, Nifty close higher

Indian benchmark indices staged a strong recovery in the fag-end session on Friday, supported by renewed optimism over the Bihar State Election 2025 outcome and selective buying across heavyweights. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack rebounded 533 points from its intraday low of 84,029 to close at 84,563. The broader Nifty50 index also reversed losses in the last half hour, gaining 31 points to end at 25,910.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Market sentiment improved sharply after expectations strengthened that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could secure a decisive mandate in Bihar. Analysts said the development supported hopes of policy continuity and a sustained capex cycle, helping offset weakness stemming from global markets.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research - Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOSFL), said Nifty50 clawed back nearly 170 points from its intraday low in the last 30 minutes, driven by expectations of a strong mandate for the NDA in the Bihar 2025 elections.

He said weaker global cues and receding expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut weighed on early sentiment. "The US markets fell on Thursday amid a sharp sell-off in high-valuation tech and AI stocks. Further, hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve dampened expectations for an interest rate cut in the upcoming December policy meeting," he said.

Advertisement

Sectoral trends were mixed throughout the day. IT and metal stocks lagged the most following weakness in the US Nasdaq overnight, while PSU banks, healthcare and energy saw moderate gains. Infrastructure, manufacturing and PSU-linked counters attracted renewed buying interest, aided by expectations of a stable policy direction if the NDA registers a strong win in Bihar. Broader markets also held firm, with the Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 rising 0.08 per cent and 0.38 per cent, respectively.

Khemka added that easing retail inflation and a largely positive corporate earnings season continue to support the backdrop for domestic equities. He said a potential India-US trade deal announcement could provide further upside if confirmed.

Ajit Mishra, SVP - Research at Religare Broking, said the day was marked by sharp swings as indices oscillated in both directions. "The Nifty opened weak on soft global cues and drifted lower for most of the session. However, a sharp rebound in the final half hour not only erased losses but pushed the index into positive territory," he stated. Pharma, FMCG and financials ended in the green, while IT, metal and auto indices faced pressure. Mishra noted that traders remain cautious given the steep correction in US markets and the absence of major domestic triggers. He said supportive macro factors, such as easing inflation and improving demand indicators, continue to cushion downside risks.

Advertisement

On the technical front, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said Nifty's late-session surge was supported by the 50-EMA on hourly charts. He sees the index moving towards 26,200-26,350 in the near term, with resistance around 26,000. "As long as the index holds above 25,700, bulls are unlikely to face major resistance," he said.