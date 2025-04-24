Nestle India Q4 earnings: Net profit falls, board declares final dividend

Nestle India on Thursday reported a 6.5% fall in its Q4 net profit. Consolidated profit slipped to Rs 873.4 crore in the last quarter against Rs 934.1 crore in the March 2024 quarter. On a standalone basis, profit fell to Rs 885.4 crore in Q4 against Rs 934.1 crore in the quarter ended March 2024.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per share. However, revenue from operations rose to Rs 5503.8 crore in Q4 against Rs 5267.5 crore in the Q4 of previous fiscal. Total income climbed 4% to Rs 5512.3 crore in Q4 against Rs 5,294.3 crore in the Q4 of previous fiscal.

"Recommended final dividend of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) per equity share of the face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each for the financial year 2024-25 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company of 964,157,160 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each," said Nestle India.

However, earnings per share (EPS) fell to Rs 9.06 in Q4 of the last fiscal against Rs 9.69 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Expenses rose to Rs 4307.7 crore in the last quarter against Rs 4053.8 crore in the March 2024 quarter.