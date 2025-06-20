Nestle India shares in focus as firm to consider first ever bonus issue 

Shares of FMCG major Nestle India are in news as the company's board will consider its first ever issue of bonus shares on June 26. On June 19, Nestle India's shares closed 0.86% lower at Rs 2,319 apiece. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.23 lakh crore.

"This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 26th June 2025, to inter-alia consider and approve the proposal for issue of bonus shares, subject to requisite approvals. In view of the above event, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from 19th June 2025 to 28th June 2025 (both days inclusive)," said Nestle India in a stock exchange filing.

The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2,115 on March 5, 2025 and a 52-week high of Rs 2,777 on September 27, 2024.

In January 2024, Nestle India undertook a 1:10 stock split.

Nestle India Ltd reported a 5% fall in standalone net profit at Rs 885 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 against a standalone net profit of Rs 934 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm declared dividend of Rs 10 per share. July 4 was fixed as record date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members to the final dividend for the financial year 2024-25 and, if approved by the members at the ensuing 66th AGM, it shall be paid July 24, said the firm in a stock exchange filing.