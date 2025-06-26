Nestle India shares rise as board announces first ever bonus issue

Shares of FMCG major Nestle India rose nearly 2% as the company's board will announced its first ever issue of bonus shares. Nestle India will issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. Nestle India's shares rose 1.67% to Rs 2444.65 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.34 lakh crore.

"Issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., one (1) bonus equity share of face value of ?1/- each for every one (1) fully paid-up equity share of face value of ?1/- each, held by the members of the Company as on the record date, by capitalising a sum not exceeding Rs 96,41,57,160/- (Rupees ninety six crore forty one lakh fifty seven thousand one hundred and sixty only) out of the retained earnings of the Company, subject to the approval of the members of the Company," said the firm.

The record date for determining the entitlement of the members of the Company to receive bonus equity shares will be announced in due course, added the FMCG firm.

The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2,115 on March 5, 2025 and a 52-week high of Rs 2,777 on September 27, 2024.

In January 2024, Nestle India undertook a 1:10 stock split.

Nestle India Ltd clocked a 5% fall in standalone net profit at Rs 885 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 against a standalone net profit of Rs 934 crore in the year-ago period.

Nestle India declared a dividend of Rs 10 per share. July 4 was fixed as record date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members to the final dividend for the financial year 2024-25 and, if approved by the members at the ensuing 66th AGM, it shall be paid July 24, said the firm in a stock exchange filing.