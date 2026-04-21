Shares of Nestle India Ltd surged in Tuesday's late deals to hit an all-time high after the FMCG major reported a strong performance for the March quarter (Q4 FY26) and announced a dividend. The stock jumped 6.31 per cent to a record high of Rs 1,368.60.

The company posted a 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,114 crore, compared to Rs 885 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations climbed 23 per cent YoY to Rs 6,748 crore, up from Rs 5,504 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

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On a consolidated basis, profit after tax (PAT) increased 27 per cent YoY to Rs 1,110.9 crore from Rs 873.46 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue also rose 23 per cent to Rs 6,748 crore from Rs 5,504 crore in the same period last year.

"This performance was powered by double-digit volume growth, driven by over 50 per cent increase in advertising spends, whilst delivering a healthy EBITDA margin of 26.3 per cent," said Nestle's chairman and managing director Manish Tiwary.

"Total sales and domestic sales for the quarter increased by 23.4 per cent and 23.1 per cent, respectively. Encouragingly, all product groups contributed to this performance," Tiwary added.

Nestle India declared a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for FY26. "…Recommended final dividend of Rs. 5/- (Rupees five only) per equity share for the financial year 2025-26 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company of 1,928,314,320 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each," the company said in a BSE filing.

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The company has fixed July 10, 2026 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. "Convening of 67th AGM of the Company on Friday, 3rd July 2026, through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/ OAVM) and fixed Friday, 10th July 2026 as Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members to the final dividend for the financial year 2025-26, if approved by the members at the ensuing 67th AGM, which shall be paid on and from Thursday, 30th July 2026. Enclosed is the intimation of the Record Date. The Annual Report for the financial year 2025-26 and Notice of the 67th AGM shall be sent in due course," it stated.