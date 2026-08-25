Netweb Tech raises Rs 1,200 crore via QIP; stock falls for 2nd day, down 4%

The QIP saw participation from several global and domestic institutional investors, including Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomura Asset Management, Amundi Asset Management, Think Investments, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Invesco Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, among others.

Netweb Technologies said it plans to use the net proceeds primarily towards working capital requirements to support the execution of its anticipated growth in the order book. The funds will also be used for general corporate purposes, in line with the objects set out in the placement document.

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Netweb Technologies is an Indian-origin provider of High-end Computing Solutions (HCS), with integrated design and manufacturing capabilities. Its offerings include high-performance computing, private cloud and hyperconverged infrastructure, AI systems, high-performance storage solutions and data-centre servers.

The company serves customers across government and defence, higher education and research, financial services and capital markets, IT and IT-enabled services, oil and gas and enterprise sectors. It operates three manufacturing facilities in Delhi-NCR (Faridabad) and 23 properties across India.