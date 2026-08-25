Netweb Tech raises Rs 1,200 crore via QIP; stock falls for 2nd day, down 4%

Netweb Technologies India Ltd fell 4 per cent in Tuesday's trade, taking its decline to the second straight session. The stock slipped even as the company said it successfully raised approximately Rs 1,200 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), marking its first equity capital raise since the company was listed on the NSE and BSE in July 2023.
Netweb Technologies shares tanked 4.44 per cent to hit a low of Rs 5,215.25 apiece. This is in addition to a 2.62 per cent decline in the previous session.
As part of the QIP, Netweb Tech allotted 25,05,219 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 4,790 per share, including a premium of Rs 4,788 per share. The allotment was approved by the fund-raising committee of the board of directors on August 20, 2026.