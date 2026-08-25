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Netweb Tech raises Rs 1,200 crore via QIP; stock falls for 2nd day, down 4%

Netweb Tech raises Rs 1,200 crore via QIP; stock falls for 2nd day, down 4%

NETWEB5,492.80(1.93%)

Netweb allotted 25,05,219 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 4,790 per share, including a premium of Rs 4,788 per share, as part of the QIP.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 9:58 AM IST
Netweb Tech raises Rs 1,200 crore via QIP; stock falls for 2nd day, down 4%Netweb Technologies said it plans to use the net proceeds primarily towards working capital requirements to support the execution of its anticipated growth in the order book.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd fell 4 per cent in Tuesday's trade, taking its decline to the second straight session. The stock slipped even as the company said it successfully raised approximately Rs 1,200 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), marking its first equity capital raise since the company was listed on the NSE and BSE in July 2023.
Netweb Technologies shares tanked 4.44 per cent to hit a low of Rs 5,215.25 apiece. This is in addition to a 2.62 per cent decline in the previous session.

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As part of the QIP, Netweb Tech allotted 25,05,219 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 4,790 per share, including a premium of Rs 4,788 per share. The allotment was approved by the fund-raising committee of the board of directors on August 20, 2026.

The QIP saw participation from several global and domestic institutional investors, including Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomura Asset Management, Amundi Asset Management, Think Investments, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Invesco Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, among others.

Netweb Technologies said it plans to use the net proceeds primarily towards working capital requirements to support the execution of its anticipated growth in the order book. The funds will also be used for general corporate purposes, in line with the objects set out in the placement document.

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Netweb Technologies is an Indian-origin provider of High-end Computing Solutions (HCS), with integrated design and manufacturing capabilities. Its offerings include high-performance computing, private cloud and hyperconverged infrastructure, AI systems, high-performance storage solutions and data-centre servers.

The company serves customers across government and defence, higher education and research, financial services and capital markets, IT and IT-enabled services, oil and gas and enterprise sectors. It operates three manufacturing facilities in Delhi-NCR (Faridabad) and 23 properties across India.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Aug 25, 2026 9:58 AM IST
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