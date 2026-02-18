Netweb Tech shares rally 14% after AI Supercomputing Systems launch; check targets

Shares of Netweb Technologies India Ltd jumped as much as 14 per cent during the trading session on Wednesday after the leading Indian OEM announced plans to launch Tyrone Camarero GB200 AI Supercomputer and the Tyrone Camarero Spark, a petascale personal computer system.

"Netweb Technologies has introduced one of the world’s most powerful AI infrastructure solutions — a 'Make in India' AI Supercomputer Tyrone Camarero GB200 System — and the petascale personal computer system Tyrone Camarero Spark," said Netweb Technologies in the exchange filing.

Tyrone Camarero Spark is one of the world’s smallest AI supercomputers, delivering NVIDIA’s AI stack in a compact desktop form factor. It combines NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, NVIDIA Grace CPUs, NVIDIA Networking, NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries and NVIDIA AI software stack, accelerating agentic and physical AI development to address the requirements of millions of AI developers in India, it said in the exchange filing further.

Shares of Netweb Technologies India jumped 13.97 per cent to Rs 3,532 on Wednesday, commanding a total marketcap close to Rs 20,000 crore mark. The stock had settled at Rs 3,099 on Tuesday. It has surged 175 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 1,278.85 in April 2025. Despite this, the stock is still nearly 20 per cent below its 52-week high at Rs 4,480, hit in October 2025.

To recall, shares of Netweb Technologies India were listed at the bourses July 2023, when the company raised Rs 631 crore via its IPO by selling its shares of Rs 500 apeice. The company was then valued at Rs 2,803.20 crore. The stock is up 606 per cent from its IPO price, turning into a multibagger and the company has given two dividends of Rs 2.50 and Rs 2 in August 2025 and August 2024, respectively.

The system packs a petaflop of AI performance and 128GB of unified memory into a compact desktop form factor-based system, helping a huge customer base of AI developers in India to run inference on AI models with up to 200 billion parameters and locally fine-tune models of up to 70 billion parameters. It allows developers to build AI agents and operate advanced software stacks entirely on-premises, it said the company.

“The Tyrone Camarero Spark based on NVIDIA DGX Spark and powered by the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, manufactured in India by Netweb and ready to serve the AI developer market of the world, is a proud moment for the ‘Make in India’ mission, said said Sanjay Lodha, Managing Director & CEO of Netweb Technologies India.

The Tyrone Camarero Spark provides AI developers t 1 Peta Flops of (FP4) performance out of the box in the tiniest form factor of 5.9 in x 5.9 in x 2in inches and with system power supply of just 240 Watts. This milestone revolutionizes AI computing in India by introducing new ways to conduct AI research and development," he added.

Netweb Technologies India reported a 146.7 per cent jump in the net profit at Rs 73.31 crore, while its revenue rose 141 per cent YoY to Rs 804.93 crore for the December 2025 quarter. The company clocked a 115.4 per cent YoY rise in ebitda at Rs 97.95 crore, but the operating margins declined 75 bps to 12.2 per cent for the quarter.

Netweb is India’s leading high-end computing solutions (HCS) and HPC, private cloud and AI systems are its high growth segments with 77 per cent FY22–25 CAGR. Sectoral tailwinds include high domestic computing and data centre demand; and government support from IndiaAI and National Supercomputing Mission., with a sole-mover advantage, said ICICI Securities post Q3 earnings.

"Netweb’s USP lies in being India’s only full-stack hardware provider, fortified by its design offerings, implementation and software stack; its marquee clients with strong support from government programmes; and 3) its strong partnerships with OEMs like NVIDIA, AMD and Intel, aiding robust offerings," it added with an 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 4,110.

Equirus Securities said that earlier-than-expected execution of the strategic deal led to beat on 3Q Sales but with margin miss. "We believe that Netweb’s growth prospects remain healthy given a robust deal pipeline," it said with an 'add' rating with a target price of Rs 3,810.

Netweb’s order pipeline remain robust considering its unique tie up with NVIDIA, Intel & AMD; its launch of Skylus.ai – a AI native appliance with built-in GPU abstraction; its ongoing benefit from GOI’s announced India AI mission with a budget; existing catalysts, AI Servers; make in India push/data security norms, expansion plans for export and R&D focus, adds Equirus.

Netweb delivered strong numbers in Q3FY26, led by execution of an AI mission deal, which boosted growth in the AI systems segment. Government contributed 25.1 per cent revenue as the AI deal is classified as non-Govt, said Monarch Networth Capital. It sees full year margins at 12.5-13.5 per cent going ahead on the back of AI mission deal execution and higher cost of components.

"Cash conversion cycle improved on the back of higher payable days. We expect Netweb to deliver 49.7 per cent revenue CAGR over FY25E–28E, on the back of a strong deal pipeline, consistent execution, and healthy balance sheet. We revise our TP on Netweb to Rs 3,725 and maintain our 'hold' rating," it added.