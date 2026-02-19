Netweb Technologies shares extend rally, up 20% in 3 days; here's the trigger

Shares of Netweb Technologies India Ltd surged for the third consecutive session on Thursday. The counter gained nearly 20% over the last three sessions, pushing the company's market capitalisation to over Rs 20,467 crore.

At last check, Netweb Technologies shares were trading 9.2% higher at Rs 3,685 on the BSE, above its previous close of Rs 3,372.90. Over a one-year period, the stock has delivered multibagger returns, soaring over 120%.





Netweb Technologies share price (one year chart), source: BSE

























The rally is largely fueled by the company's push into artificial intelligence infrastructure. Earlier this week, Netweb launched two computing solutions: the petascale Tyrone Camarero GB200 AI System and the Tyrone Camarero Spark.

These new offerings, built on advanced NVIDIA architectures, are designed to supercharge the country's AI developer ecosystem under the 'Make in India' initiative, the company disclosed in its exchange filing.

One of the world's smallest AI supercomputers, the Tyrone Camarero Spark, brings a petaflop of AI performance right into a desktop form factor, the company said earlier.

Tyrone Camarero Spark is powered by the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip. Meanwhile, the Tyrone Camarero GB200 AI System leverages the NVIDIA GB200 NVL4 platform to handle massive real-time inference workloads, capable of scaling models up to a staggering 10 trillion parameters, the company said.



After a quiet first half of the month, the approach of supertrend support encouraged buyers to regroup, prompting a narrowing range breakout, followed by two days of large upmoves, said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited.

“Now, having stretched to the vicinity of January peaks, buyers appear to be hesitant, raising the possibility of a sideways move. That said, momentum indicators remain strong, suggesting that pullback attempts are likely to be bought into. A downside marker may be placed near 3375, the 50% fibo of the February low-high move," James added.

According to the company's Q3 FY26 earnings presentation submitted to exchanges in January, the AI Systems segment contributed an impressive 64.2% to the total revenue in Q3 FY26. This growth was partly driven by the successful execution of a large order valued at Rs 450.39 crore, aimed at bolstering India's AI compute infrastructure.