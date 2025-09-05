Netweb Technologies shares hit all-time high! Stock rallies 43% in 5 days

Shares of Netweb Technologies Ltd continued their stellar upward run for the fifth consecutive session on Friday. The stock soared 20 per cent to settle at Rs 3,182.50. At this closing price, it has ascended by 42.65 per cent in just five trading days.

The stock has been on an upward trajectory after Netweb Tech informed exchanges that it secured a strategic order worth Rs 1,734 crore to support India's sovereign AI infrastructure.

The company said the project will use its latest GPU-accelerated platforms powered by NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture, with execution planned between the last quarter of FY26 and the first half of FY27.

The company highlighted that the deployment will mark a significant step in building sovereign AI capabilities, enabling the creation of indigenous large multimodal models, domain-specific foundational models and scalable AI solutions for socio-economic development.

Netweb will supply these systems through its flagship Tyrone Camarero AI platform, designed for large-scale generative AI, foundational model training and exascale computing.

According to the company, each node will be equipped with Nvidia's new 8x GPU-HGX-B200 accelerators, engineered for high-throughput and memory-intensive workloads. These platforms are expected to serve as vital infrastructure, enhancing India's computing capacity and aligning it with international standards.

Netweb Technologies, an Indian-origin, owned, and controlled OEM, specialises in High-end Computing Solutions (HCS). Its portfolio includes the design, manufacture and deployment of advanced computing infrastructure such as AI systems, High-Performance Computing (HPC) clusters, private cloud and HCI platforms, high-performance storage and data center servers.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 71.03 per cent stake in the company.