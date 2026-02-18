Netweb Technologies shares in focus after launch of AI Supercomputing Systems

Shares of Netweb Technologies India Ltd are in focus on Wednesday morning after the Indian OEM launched the Tyrone Camarero GB200 AI Supercomputer and the Tyrone Camarero Spark, a petascale personal compute system.

The Tyrone Camarero Spark is a compact desktop AI system combining NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, NVIDIA Grace CPUs, NVIDIA networking, CUDA-X libraries, and the NVIDIA AI software stack. It delivers one petaflop of AI performance with 128GB of unified memory, enabling inference on AI models with up to 200 billion parameters and local fine-tuning of models up to 70 billion parameters, Netweb said.

In an exchange filing, the company said the system allows developers to build AI agents and run advanced software stacks entirely on-premises. The Spark system measures 5.9 x 5.9 x 2 inches, uses 240 watts of power, and is based on NVIDIA DGX Spark and the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, manufactured in India by Netweb.

The system comes preinstalled with NVIDIA Nemotron open models, libraries, and NIM microservices, supporting workflows for vision search, summarization, image generation, AI chatbots, and other AI applications. Shipping has started, with some units already supplied to select AI organisations in India.

Netweb is also launching Tyrone AI Supercomputing systems based on NVIDIA Grace Blackwell platforms. Compatible with liquid-cooled, NVIDIA MGX modular servers, it provides up to two times performance for scientific computing, AI model training, and inference over the prior generation.

“Our deep collaboration with NVIDIA for the last 15 years has been instrumental in advancing AI infrastructure in India with the nation’s own sovereign-built, latest-generation NVIDIA systems” said Sanjay Lodha, Managing Director & CEO of Netweb Technologies India.

Netweb said it will display a complete range of systems of the Tyrone AI product range including the Tyrone NVIDIA MGX-based GB200 liquid cooled solution and Tyrone Camarero Spark in New Delhi between February 16 and February 20.