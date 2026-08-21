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Netweb Technologies shares jump 3% after QIP allotment; key details

Netweb Technologies shares jump 3% after QIP allotment; key details

NETWEB5,503.00(1.54%)

Netweb Tech shares: Following the allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of Netweb Technologies India increased from Rs 11,38,81,374, comprising 5,69,40,687 shares, to Rs 11,88,91,812, comprising 5,94,45,906 shares.

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Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 9:58 AM IST
Netweb Technologies shares jump 3% after QIP allotment; key detailsNetweb Technologies: The company's fund-raising committee had approved the issue and allotment of 25,05,219 equity shares to eligible (QIBs)

Shares of Netweb Technologies India Ltd rose 3  per cent in Thursday's trade after the company said its fund-raising committee alloted 25,05,219 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at an issue price of Rs 4,790 per share, aggregating Rs 1,200 crore.

Following the development, the stock rose 2.69 per cent to hit a high of Rs 5,565 on the BSE.

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Following the allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of Netweb Technologies India increased from Rs 11,38,81,374, comprising 5,69,40,687 shares, to Rs 11,88,91,812, comprising 5,94,45,906 shares. The company said the shareholding pattern before and after the issue would be submitted along with the listing application.

In its exchange filing, the company said: "The shareholding pattern of the company, before and after the Issue, will be submitted along with the listing application in the format specified in Regulation 31 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations)."

According to the QIP allotment list, ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund was allotted 1,92,709 shares, which accounted for 7.69 per cent of the total equity shares offered in the issue. Along with other funds, 16.67 per cent of the issue was allotted to ICICI Prudential AMC schemes. Among foreign portfolio investors, Nomura India Investment Fund (Mother Fund) was allotted 3,28,064 shares, or 13.10 per cent of the total issue, while Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio received 2,80,740 shares, or 11.21 per cent. Edelweiss funds were allotted a total of 8.33 per cent of the issue, Think India Opportunities Master Fund was also allotted 8.33 per cent of the issue, and Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund received 1,56,577 shares, accounting for 6.25 per cent.

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Netweb Technologies India shares have rallied 162 per cent over the past one year and 502 per cent over the past five years. In 2026 so far, the scrip has gained 76 per cent. The company operates in the computer server business and says its offerings include servers, workstations, storage, cloud, HPC, AI and big data solutions.

The QIP allotment of 25,05,219 shares at Rs 4,790 apiece raised Rs 1,200 crore for Netweb Technologies India, lifted its paid-up equity capital, and was followed by a rise in the company's stock on the BSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Published on: Aug 21, 2026 9:58 AM IST
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