The market correction caused by the India-US tariff issue, subdued quarterly earnings and the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran has sent seven Nifty500 stocks into a tailspin. The index itself is down 4.61% during the period. These seven stocks on the Nifty500 have fallen up to 47% as negative market sentiment took a toll on investor sentiment at Dalal Street. Here's a look at them.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Newgen Software: Shares of the software firm have corrected by 47% in the last three months. The stock was trading 2% lower at Rs 467.75 in the current session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 6656.91 crore. On March 2, the stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 452.95. Newgen Software shares are trading lower than all the short term and long term simple moving averages.

Cohance Lifesciences: The pharma stock has fallen 45.7% in the last three months. The stock was trading 2.05% lower at Rs 291.60 in the current session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 11,155 crore. On March 2, the stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 288.25. The pharma stock trades lower than all the short term and long term simple moving averages.

Advertisement

Reliance Infrastructure: Shares of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure tumbled 41% in three months, signalling bearish sentiment in the infra and power sector stock. Reliance Infrastructure stock was up 4% at Rs 90.10 in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3681 crore. The stock is oversold on charts with a RSI of 27.6.

Hexaware Technologies: Shares of the IT major are down 42% in three months. The stock is oversold on charts with a RSI of 21.7. Hexaware Technologies shares are trading lower than the all the short-term and long-term simple moving averages. The stock rose 1.62% to Rs 463.

KPIT Technologies: The stock has lost 42% in the last three months. In the current session, the stock of the automotive and mobility ecosystem firm ended 2.53% lower at Rs 717.50. KPIT Technologies market cap fell to Rs 19,669 crore. The stock is oversold on charts with a RSI of 18.5. The software stock is trading lower than all the short term and long term simple moving averages.

Advertisement

Coforge: Shares of IT major Coforge are down 42% in three months. In the current session, the stock ended 1.47% lower at Rs 1152.55. The IT firm's market cap fell to Rs 38,702 crore. The stock is oversold on charts with a RSI of 17.1. The IT sector stock is trading lower than all the short term and long term simple moving averages.

CE Info Systems: The shares of the company dealing in digital maps and geospatial software have slipped 40.21% in three months. They trade in the oversold zone with a RSI of 17.5. The stock ended 0.43% lower at Rs 1004.40. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5478 crore.