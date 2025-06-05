Newgen Software shares surge 9% on fresh order win, check details 

Newgen Software Technologies stock rose 9% in early deals on Thursday after the firm announced a fresh order win. The IT stock rose 9% to Rs 1335.70 against the previous close of Rs 1224.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 17,836 crore.

Total 3.42 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 44.70 crore on BSE.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IT stock has risen 43.56% in a year and gained 26% in three months. It has zoomed 277% in two years. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1795.90 on January 15, 2025 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 740.05 on April 7, 2025.

In an exchange filing on Wednesday, Newgen Software said it has received and accepted an international order worth $2.5 million (approximately Rs 20.8 crore) for the supply and implementation of its Enterprise Workflow and Content Management System.

The contract, awarded by an overseas customer, includes licensing, implementation, and support services, and will be executed over a five-year period. As part of the deal, Newgen’s solutions will be deployed to drive digital transformation across multiple business lines of the client.

Advertisement

Newgen Software reported a 2.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 108.3 crore in Q4 on higher revenues. It clocked a profit of Rs 105.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Profit and revenue rose 21.6% and 12.7%, respectively on a sequential basis.



For the full fiscal 2025, profit jumped 20.5% to Rs 315.2 crore, as against Rs 251.6 crore in fiscal 2024. Revenue in fiscal 2025 increased 19.5% to reach 1,486.8 crore, on the back of license and implementation revenues.



"Growth was driven by strong license and implementation revenues across markets. Our large customer base, with billing of over Rs 5 crores, increased to 87 customers from 65 customers last year. The quarter specifically witnessed strong growth, and deal wins in the US region," said Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and Managing Director, Newgen Software Technologies.

Advertisement

Newgen Software Technologies Limited is a provider of a unified digital transformation platform (NewgenONE) for automating the end-to-end process and comprehensively managing content and communications, backed by artificial intelligence (AI)-based cognitive capabilities, governance and a robust integration ecosystem. The core products of NewgenONE platform are Contextual Content Services (ECM), Low Code Process Automation (BPM), Omnichannel Customer Engagement (CCM) and Artificial Intelligence Cloud.