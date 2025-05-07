NHPC shares in focus today on fundraising via bonds 

Shares of NHPC are in focus today after the state-owned firm said it has raised Rs 1,945 crore through bonds. NHPC stock ended 3.60% lower at Rs 81.62 on Tuesday on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 82,007 crore. The power sector stock has lost 20% in a year and gained 79% in two years.

The stock reached its record high of Rs 118.85 on July 15, 2024 and fell to its a 52-week low of Rs 71.01 on February 12, 2025.

"NHPC Limited has raised Rs. 1945 Crore on 06.05.2025 through Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative and Taxable 6.86% AF Series Bonds 2040 on a private placement basis," the filing said.

NHPC reported a 52.5% year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 231 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2024 against a net profit of Rs 486.7 crore, the company said. Revenue from operations climbed 11.3% to Rs 2,286.8 crore in Q3 as against Rs 2,055.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 35.8% to Rs 1,021.5 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 752.1 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

NHPC Limited is engaged in the generation and sale of bulk power to various power utilities. The company’s other business activities include project management / construction contracts/ consultancy assignment services and trading of power. The company’s power stations include Salal, Dulhasti, Kishanganga, Nimoo Bazgo, Chutak, Baira Siul, Tanakpur, Dhauliganga, Rangit, Loktak, Indira Saga, Chamera - I, Uri - I, Chamera - II and Omkareshwa.