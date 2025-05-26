Multibagger defence stock hits upper circuit on order win from Israel

Shares of Nibe Ltd hit an upper circuit of 5% in early deals on Monday after the firm won an order from involving the manufacturing and supply of Universal Rocket Launchers with a range capability of up to 300 km. This is a highly advanced technology being produced in India for the first time for the global market.

Shares of Nibe hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1601.85 in early deals against the previous close of Rs 1525.60 on Friday. Market cap of the firm stands at Rs 2290 crore. The multibagger stock has risen 341% in two years and gained 3185% in three years.

The value of the export order is $17.52 million (approximately Rs 150.62 crore) from a globally renowned leading technology based company in Israel

"NIBE Limited a pioneering Indian manufacturer of critical defence systems, is pleased to announce the receipt of a significant export Purchase Order valued at $17.52 million (approximately INR 150.62 crores) from a globally renowned leading technology based company in Israel, " said Nibe.

"This is a landmark achievement for NIBE Limited and a proud milestone for India’s defence manufacturing sector. With this contract, we reaffirm our commitment to Honourable Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, bringing world-class defence technology to Indian soil," added the defence firm.

The Universal Rocket Launcher stands out as one of the most cutting-edge options available, designed to surpass current global alternatives. This order represents a significant leap in NIB Limited’s international growth and bolsters India’s strategic footing in modern warfare technologies.

NIBE Limited is at the forefront of India’s defence technology landscape, specializing in the development, manufacturing, and integration of advanced defense systems. With a commitment to innovation, self-reliance, and global partnerships, NIBE plays a crucial role in strengthening India’s defense capabilities and enhancing its export potential.