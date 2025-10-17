Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Nifty Bank hits record high, rallies over 3,000 points in October

Nifty Bank hits record high, rallies over 3,000 points in October

Canara Bank stock has emerged as the top performer in the Nifty Bank pack, registering a 52% gain from the March 2025 lows

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 17, 2025 12:40 PM IST
Nifty Bank hits record high, rallies over 3,000 points in October Kotak Mahindra Bank shares also contributed with a 15% gain.
SUMMARY
  • The Nifty Bank index hit a record high of 57,651, rebounding nearly 10,000 points from its March low, with a 5% rise in October alone.
  • Canara Bank led the Nifty Bank pack with a 52% gain since March, while IndusInd Bank was the only underperformer, declining by 17%.
  • The index's surge is driven by strong business performance, with double-digit growth in advances and deposits for the September quarter.

The Nifty Bank index achieved a fresh record high of 57,651 on Friday marking a substantial recovery of nearly 10,000 points from its March 11 low of 47,702. The index has risen in 12 out of the last 14 trading sessions, accumulating more than 3,000 points in October alone, which translates to over a 5% rise month-to-date, positioning October as the third-best month of the year after March and April.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The robust rally is attributed to strong business performance across most banking constituents, with double-digit year-on-year growth in both advances and deposits reported for the September quarter, combined with the index breaching key technical resistance levels.

Among individual stocks, Canara Bank has emerged as the top performer in the Nifty Bank pack, registering a 52% gain from the March 2025 lows. Other significant contributors include AU Small Finance Bank with a 46% increase, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda both rising by 30%, followed by IDFC First Bank at 28%, State Bank of India at 22%, and Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank each advancing between 17% and 18%. Kotak Mahindra Bank also contributed with a 15% gain. Notably, IndusInd Bank was the only constituent to underperform, declining by 17% from its March low. The broader sector’s performance reflects sustained investor confidence and recovery momentum throughout the year to date.

Advertisement

The index’s October surge aligns with broader market optimism as the Nifty Bank outperformed the Sensex in recent sessions, aided by strong trading volumes and improved financial metrics across constituents. Many banks reported advances and deposit growth in double digits for the September quarter, supporting positive sentiment.

The financial sector’s resilience and technical breakout above previous resistance levels have solidified an upward outlook for the banking index as 2025 progresses, keeping stakeholders attentive to future earnings reports and regulatory developments. Key competitors within the index, such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, continue to shape the sector’s trajectory, while market participants monitor Canara Bank’s leadership and IndusInd Bank’s divergence closely.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 17, 2025 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today