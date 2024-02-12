Nifty Bank outlook: Index in ‘buy on dips’ mode; support at 45,000 level

scorecardresearch
At present, Nifty Bank is operating in a "buy on dips" mode, and the bullish sentiment will persist as long as the aforementioned support holds on a closing basis.

Nifty Bank has strategically positioned itself at the confluence of the daily trendline and the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at around 44,674 level. The level has proven to be a crucial support, as evidenced by the formation of a bullish candle, accompanied by substantial trading volumes. The defense of the 45,000 mark is pivotal, solidifying it as a critical support zone.


At present, Nifty Bank is operating in a "buy on dips" mode, and the bullish sentiment will persist as long as the aforementioned support holds on a closing basis. Looking ahead, the immediate upside resistance for Nifty Bank is at 46,000. A decisive breakthrough at this level is expected to trigger further short-covering moves on the index, with a smaller resistance anticipated near 46,900.


On the daily time frame, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator hovered at the 45 level. Notably, Nifty Bank faces strong resistance at 46,000 and 47,000 levels. Any upward movement in the index is expected to be propelled by State Bank of India (SBI) in the public banking sector and ICICI Bank in the private banking sector.


Analysing the open interest (OI) distribution for Nifty Bank Put options, the highest concentrations are observed at 45,000 and 44,500 strikes, indicating a strong support for the current expiry. Conversely, on the Call side, strikes of 46,000 and 46,500 showed significant OI concentrations, acting as potential resistance levels for the ongoing expiry.


In summary, the Nifty Bank has successfully defended crucial support levels, maintaining a bullish stance. The index's journey upward is contingent on overcoming resistance at 46,000, with potential for further gains towards 47,500 and beyond, provided the key support at 45,000 remains intact.

 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 12, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
