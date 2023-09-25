Nifty Bank outlook: Strong support seen at 44,250 level

Nifty Bank made a high of 46,252.95, before closing last week at 44,612.05. In the process, the banking index formed a bearish candle on the weekly chart. The index fell 3.50 per cent for the week. The RSI momentum indicator stood at 54 level, shifting the momentum downwards. The low of the bearish candle was around 44,500 level, which was a strong support.

On the daily chart, the banking index witnessed a strong selloff in the last four sessions after attempting to cross the resistance of 46,300 level. The index has a strong support around 44,250 level. If the aforementioned support level is broken, one can witness some further bearishness on Nifty Bank. Private lenders such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank may lead the index downfall. If the index moves on the higher side, we expect IndusInd Bank to outperform the Nifty Bank among private lenders. In the PSU pack, Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India are expected to move higher and deliver decent gains this week.

The Nifty Bank September futures traded at a 105.85-point premium to the Bank Nifty spot.

The open interest (OI) distribution for Nifty Bank Put options shows that the 44,500 strike has the highest concentration, which may act as support for the upcoming expiry. If the 44,500 level is broken, Nifty Bank can move further lower. Nifty Bank Call strikes of 44,800 and 45,000 witnessed significant OI concentrations and may act as resistance for the upcoming expiry.

On weekly charts, one can witness a smaller support in a range of 44,250-44,500 level. If Nifty Bank falls below the mentioned level, it can move towards the levels of 43,700-43,850.

Nifty Bank has strong resistance of 44,820 level, which is also 20 Day EMA level. If Nifty Bank crosses the mentioned resistance, it can move higher towards the next resistance of 45,080 which is also 50-day EMA level.

(The author is Executive Director at Choice Broking)

Disclaimer: Recommendations provided in this article and/ or any reports attached or relied on herein are authored by an external party. The views expressed herein are those of the respective authors/ entities, and do not represent the views of Business Today (BT).