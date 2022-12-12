Nifty Bank support at 42,800 level; IndusInd, HDFC Bank, SBI, PNB & Canara Bank may do well

Nifty Bank made a all-time high of 43,853.40 on the weekly chart, before eventually settling the week at 43,633.45, up 1.29 per cent. On the daily chart, the banking index is sustaining above 21-DMA and the moving average would act as a strong support for the index in the near term.

Momentum indicators RSI and MACD are currently in the positive zone. Among private banks, we expect HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank would be frontrunners. Among PSU banks, SBI, Canara Bank and PNB may deliver decent gain in the coming week.

Nifty Bank December futures traded with 123 points premium. In the options, Nifty Bank Put option distribution suggests that 43,000-strike has the highest OI concentration, followed by 42,500, which may act as support for the current expiry. Nifty Bank Call strike 44,000, followed by 44,500 witnessed significant OI concentrations and may act as resistance for the current expiry.

In the last week, the banking sector saw outperformance despite jittery movement globally. The index ignored the RBI rate hike and the Friday’s selloff. This means that traders, who were bullish earlier, have maintained their bullish stance.

Nifty Bank is moving in a positive upward channel with higher high-low formation.

A strong base is placed at around the 42,800 level. If the index gains and sustains above 43,850, the momentum would be skewed on the higher side. Traders should keep booking small profits with trailing stop loss. Bank performance, particularly that of public sector lenders, in the first quarter of FY23 has lent validity to this optimism.

(The author of this article is Executive Director at Choice Broking)

