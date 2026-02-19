Stock market outlook: Benchmark equity index Nifty fell after three sessions of gains on Thursday amid the F&O expiry, profitbooking and the ongoing US-Iran tensions. The 50 stock index closed 365 points lower at 25,454, erasing all gains (348 points) of previous three sessions today. With today's correction, Nifty is down 2.65% or 692 points in 2026. On similar lines, Sensex tumbled 1236 points to close at 82,498. The 30-stock index is down 3.19% on a year to date basis.

Commenting on the Nifty outlook, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI - registered online trading and wealth tech firm said, "At this stage, the structure suggests a consolidation-to-corrective phase rather than a sharp trend reversal. A sustained hold above 25,300 may encourage range-bound movement, while a decisive breakdown below this level could open the door for a deeper corrective move toward 25,150. On the upside, a recovery and close above 25,600 would be the first sign of renewed strength and potential stabilisation."

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "The index slipped back below the 50DMA as well as the 21EMA in one go. The 200DMA is now positioned nearby and appears vulnerable. Follow-up selling on Friday or Monday could lead to a breakdown below the 200DMA, which may reactivate the bearish trend. On the lower end, support is placed at 25,330/25,000, while on the higher end, resistance is seen at 25,650."

Prices of brent crude today stood at $71.11 per barrel.

Decoding the market crash today, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments said, "Brent crude surged to its YTD high, exacerbating inflationary concerns and triggering heightened market volatility on fear of bottlenecking of Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, uncertainty surrounding the US Fed’s rate-cut trajectory and continued weakness in the INR impacted the domestic market. Sell-off intensified due to low FII participation because of Lunar New Year holiday across key Asian markets and a non-settlement day on account of a regional banking holiday in India."