Nifty ends above 16K for first time, Sensex at record high; banking, auto shares lead gains

Benchmark indices closed at their life-time highs today, powered by a rally in banking, auto and IT stocks.

Sensex logged its biggest gain in two months and ended 872 points higher at 53,823. Nifty climbed 245 points to 16,130.

Titan was the top Sensex gainer, rising 3.89 per cent, followed by HDFC, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, Ultratech Cement, Bharti Airtel and SBI.

Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and NTPC were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 0.33%.

Among 30 Sensex stocks, 27 ended in green.

Bulls take charge

During the day, Sensex logged all-time high of 53,887 and Nifty touched 16,146, a fresh record high.

BSE midcap and small cap indices closed 43 points and 62 points higher at 23,374 and 27,134, respectively.

Banking stocks were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE index zooming 614 points to end at 39,973 against previous close of 39,359.

IT shares too rallied with the BSE IT index ending 1.25% or 390 points higher at 31,587, respectively.

BSE auto index surged 361 points to 23,144. Bank Nifty gained 1.43% or 497 points to end at 35,207.

All 19 BSE sectoral indices except metal ended in the green. BSE metal index closed 17 points lower at 21,013.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to a record high of Rs 240.04 lakh crore.