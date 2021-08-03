Nifty ends above 16K for first time, Sensex at record high; banking, auto shares lead gains

Benchmark indices closed at their life-time highs today, powered by a rally in banking, auto and IT stocks.

Sensex logged its biggest gain in two months and ended 872 points higher at 53,823. Nifty climbed 245 points to 16,130.

Titan was the top Sensex gainer, rising 3.89 per cent, followed by HDFC, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, Ultratech Cement, Bharti Airtel and SBI.

Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and NTPC were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 0.33%.

Among 30 Sensex stocks, 27 ended in green.