Nifty extends slide to eighth straight week, longest in 25 years; TMPV, Maruti, M&M, Jio Financial among top drags

Among Nifty constituents, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) was the worst performer over the eight-week period, falling 19.48 per cent. It was followed by Maruti Suzuki India, down 18.89 per cent; Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), down 18.33 per cent; Jio Financial Services, down 17.25 per cent; and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which declined 15.40 per cent.

On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank gained 7.06 per cent over the eight weeks, followed by Dr Reddy's Laboratories at 2.92 per cent, Adani Ports at 2.62 per cent and Coal India at 1.24 per cent.

During the week, Bajaj Auto, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Titan, Max Healthcare and Grasim Industries were among the top Nifty losers, falling up to 10.96 per cent.

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Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys were the top gainers, rising 3.55 per cent and 3.48 per cent, respectively.

BSE Sensex, meanwhile, slipped 2.69 per cent during this week.

On Thursday, the 30-share Sensex pack slumped 570.59 points or 0.79 per cent to close at 71,909.70 on expiry day, while the Nifty index declined 198.50 points or 0.88 per cent to end at 22,421.95.

The indices will remain closed on Friday to mark Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

Ajit Mishra, SVP (Research) at Religare Broking, said, "Markets came under renewed and sharp selling pressure, extending the corrective trend. After a weak opening, the benchmark indices remained range-bound during the initial hours before a sharp bout of selling emerged in the afternoon. Nifty slipped below its critical support zone of 22,400–22,600, while Sensex breached its April 2026 low during the session."

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Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "Indian equity markets remain under pressure, with the benchmarks heading towards their eighth consecutive weekly decline, amid persistent foreign investor selling, elevated global bond yields and ongoing West Asia tensions. Concerns over potential disruptions to energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz have kept crude oil prices elevated, adding to inflation and margin pressures."

Singh also said, "FII selling is weighing on market liquidity, while pressure on the rupee has added to macroeconomic concerns. Elevated US Treasury yields continue to divert funds towards dollar-denominated assets."