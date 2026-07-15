Nifty Pharma hits record high; Divi's Labs, Torrent Pharma, Sun Pharma shares shine 

Pharma stocks such as Divi's Laboratories, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries scaled fresh record highs today. Overall, five stocks in the NSE 200 index touched all-time highs during the session, reflecting sustained investor interest in the healthcare sector.

On the other hand, three NSE 200 constituents slipped to their 52-week lows, reflecting the mixed sentiment across the broader market despite gains in select sectors.

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The healthcare sector has emerged as among the strongest performers in terms of new highs, with pharma companies accounting for a significant share of the record-breaking stocks.

Powered by a rally in the pharma stocks, Nifty pharma index hit a record high of 26,103 in the current session. The index has rallied 17% or 3786 points in six months.

According to a Bloomberg report, Laurus Labs has historically delivered the strongest performance among these stocks after breaking above its 52-week high, generating the highest average three-month return following such technical breakouts.

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Meanwhile, the broader market remained relatively subdued. The Nifty 200 Index rose 0.19% to 13,949.70, with market breadth marginally positive. Of the index constituents, 104 stocks advanced, while 90 stocks declined, indicating a balanced trading session with stock-specific action driving market moves.

The rally in pharma stocks comes as the sector has turned a safe and a defensive haven for investors battered by high volatility in the broader market amid geopolitical tensions.

Strong earnings visibility and a shift from basic generics to high-value specialty drugs also led to strong investor interest in the pharma sector this year.