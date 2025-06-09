Nifty rises for fourth session, logs highest close of 2025; what's next?

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher for fourth straight session as rate sensitive shares extended gains triggered by 50 bps repo rate cut last week.

Nifty closed at the highest level of 2025 today, powered by a rally in banking, auto and capital goods stocks. Sensex rose 256 pts to 82,445 and Nifty gained 100 points to 25,103. Market cap of BSE-listed firms climbed by Rs 3.87 lakh crore to Rs 455 lakh crore on Monday against Rs 451.13 lakh crore on Friday.

Top gainers on Sensex were Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid, Maruti and Bajaj Finserv shares, rising up to 3.19%. Eternal, ICICI Bank, Titan, M&M, Adani Ports and Tata Steel were the top losers on Sensex, falling up to 1.95%.

In the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices settled with gains of 1.13 per cent and 1.57 per cent, respectively.

BSE midcap and small cap indices ended 473 pts and 634 pts higher, respectively.

In terms of sectors, BSE capital goods, BSE bankex and BSE auto indices climbed 519 pts, 439 pts and 255 pts, respectively in the current session.

Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "A small red candle was formed on the daily chart that has moved above the broader high low range of last couple of weeks around 24500-25000 levels. Nifty is presently stuck at the immediate hurdle of 25200 levels and there is a higher possibility of that hurdle could be taken out on the upside soon."

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities is bullish on the stock market's outlook. "The Nifty has finally broken out of its prolonged consolidation on the daily timeframe. Market sentiment appears positive, with the index sustaining well above the crucial 50-day moving average (50DMA). A golden crossover on the daily chart has been a support the bullish sentiment. Following the breakout, a rise towards 25,350 looks likely. A decisive move above this level could trigger a rally towards 25,700. On the downside, support is placed at 24,850; a breach below this level may lead to a shift in sentiment," said De.

Market breadth was positive with 2798 stocks ending higher against 1409 stocks falling on BSE. 128 shares were unchanged.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1009 crore on Friday, according to data available with the BSE. DIIs also purchased shares worth Rs 9342 crore.

Previous session

Sensex rose 746.95 points or 0.92 percent at 82,188.99, and the Nifty was up 252.15 points or 1.02 percent at 25,003.05 after RBI cut repo rate and CRR by 50 bps and 100 bps, respectively.