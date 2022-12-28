Nifty stocks to buy in 2023: Infosys, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Life & SBI & more

With a 2.5 per cent rise, Nifty is ending the year 2022 on a tepid note. A total of 28 index constituents delivered positive returns in the challenging year, including Adani Enterprises, ITC, Coal India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank. A couple of brokerages have picked their top Nifty stocks for 2023; they included 2022 performers such as Axis Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank. Infosys and HDFC Life remained a few non-performing stocks, which are seen recovering in 2023.
Among 2023 picks, a few analysts preferred defensives from FMCG, and IT sectors due to the slowing global economy; others are still betting big on India growth story.
Vikram Kasat, Prabhudas Lilladher | ICICI Bank, Cipla
ICICI Bank
Kasat said he likes ICICI Bank because of its sustained client focus, digital capabilities coupled with a micro-market based approach, which has resulted in strong retail growth of 25 per cent and SMB growth of 36 per cent YoY in September. Retail average SA balances have grown 50 per cent over March 2019 to September 2022. Tech spends would remain elevated which contribute 9 per cent to opex (6 per cent in FY20), he said.
Cipla
Kasat said he continues to remain positive on Cipla's growth across key geographies including India and US, given strong traction in respiratory and other portfolio. He expects ex-Covid, domestic formulation to potentially grow 10 per cent-plus going forward. He sees sustainability of current US revenues, backed by potential key launches. In near term, the timely launch of gAdvair launch (H2FY23) will be key trigger, he said.
Narendra Solanki, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers | Infosys, HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank
Solanki said HDFC Bank’s earnings trajectory remains on track, with continued growth in retail segment. A gradual improvement could be seen in NPAs, with lower slippage, he said. The ongoing expansion of branch network and cards business, coupled with the merger, is expected to aid long-term growth, he said.
The analyst has retained his ‘BUY’ call on the stock, with a target price of Rs 1,908.
Infosys
Solanki said fast changing macroeconomic conditions, corporate willingness to spend on digital transformation will continue in the IT sector. Extremely volatile capital markets and rising interest rates have started to dry up liquidity for start-up companies globally, he said adding that rising firing of employees and hiring freeze is also likely to slow down the unprecedented demand for tech talent in the coming quarters.
"This could lead to a material fall in attrition and a margin tailwind for the sector. We have a positive outlook on Infosys as a preferred pick in IT spaces as growth remains broad-based and deal momentum robust, with digital transformation rapidly scaling across verticals and regions, strong cash generation and healthy payout. We have BUY retaining with target Rs 1,800," he said.
Vinod Nair, Geojit BNP Paribas | Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Life
HUL
Demand for HUL is improving, aided by the festive season, normal monsoon, and an uptick in rural markets compared to volume de-growth in the previous few quarters. Softening raw materials and a hike in prices are expected to improve margins in the upcoming quarters, Nair said.
"Increased brand investments, well-trusted products, strategic investments in new product segments, and distribution expansion augur well for the company. Currently, the stock is trading at 1 year forward P/E of 55 times at 5-year average, providing leeway on a medium-term basis," Nair said.
HDFC Life
Growth prospects of the life insurance industry appears encouraging on the back of under penetration in India, owing to strong premium growth and support from the industry regulator. Strong new business premium growth along with cost reduction measures should aid the company’s performance in the coming quarters. Improving mix of non-par protection product (which does not provide dividend pay-outs) and a well-balanced product portfolio will provide margin expansion.
Due to a recent correction, the stock is now available at an attractive valuation.
The banking juggernaut shows no signs of slowing down. HDFC Bank’s aggressive approach, coupled with ultra-conservative credit norms, puts it in the best position to take advantage of the growth in the Indian economy. We think this stock is one of the best bets for cautious investors. It offers plenty of upside with relatively low risk.
Engineering and construction conglomerate, L&T, is another excellent stock. The upswing in infrastructure expenditure in the country will boost the share price in the medium term. Additionally, construction activity is increasing in the Middle East. L&T has a solid reputation in the region, and the coming period will see it reap the benefits of the name it has built for itself over decades.
Santosh Meena, Swastika Investmart | SBI, L&T
Swastika Investmart said it continues to think that investors should concentrate on industries that contribute to the domestic economy, with LT and SBI being the top bets for a rebound in capex.
This bull run has been led by the banking industry, particularly corporate-facing banks, and that the trend will continue because SBI still enjoys a comfortable valuation despite a big run-up in 2022, he said.
Nirav Karkera, Head of Research, Fisdom | SBI, Reliance Industries
Karkera is also bullish on Reliance Industries. He said RIL can be expected to offer investors a rewarding ride through 2023.
"At the same time, increased probability of the retail and digital business spin-off continues to offer a probable tailwind of value unlocking for investors," he said.
