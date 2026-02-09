Nifty50: DIIs raise stakes in Eternal, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, TechM; FIIs cut holdings in majority of stocks

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have significantly increased their stakes in Nifty50 stocks, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have trimmed their holdings, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL).

As of December 2025, FII holdings in the Nifty50 fell 90 basis points (year-on-year) and 20 bps (quarter-on-quarter) to 24.3 per cent, MOFSL noted.

In contrast, DII holdings rose to an all-time high of 24.8 per cent, up 170 bps YoY and 30 bps QoQ, signalling strong domestic investor confidence.

On a YoY basis, DIIs increased holdings in 41 out of 50 Nifty stocks, while FIIs reduced stakes in 39 companies.

On a QoQ basis, DIIs raised stakes in 35 stocks, with FIIs cutting exposure in 33 companies.

The largest YoY gains in DII holdings (over 4 percentage points) were seen in: Eternal, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo's parent), Trent, Max Healthcare, Shriram Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto and Tata Consumer Products.

Despite the overall decline in FII participation, select stocks saw foreign investors increase their holdings YoY.

Key names include Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Grasim, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, Maruti Suzuki, Wipro and IndiGo.

With DII holdings surpassing FIIs in the Nifty50, the brokerage's data highlights the growing influence of domestic institutions in equity markets.