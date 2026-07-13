National Stock Exchange of India's arm NSE Indices Limited has announced the launch of the Nifty500 Ahimsa Index, a new thematic benchmark aimed at helping investors gain exposure to companies whose businesses align with the principles of Ahimsa (non-violence).

The index is designed for investors seeking to avoid companies involved in activities considered harmful to animals. The benchmark tracks eligible companies from the Nifty 500 universe that meet ethical screening criteria under the Ahimsa Investment Movement (AIM) framework.

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The index has a base date of April 1, 2016, with a base value of 1,000. It will be reconstituted on a semi-annual basis, and constituent weights will be determined using each company's free-float market capitalisation.

The Nifty500 Ahimsa Index draws its constituents from the broader Nifty 500 universe, providing sectoral diversification while promoting businesses that demonstrate stronger commitment to responsible and sustainable practices. The benchmark is expected to support the creation of passive investment products such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs), index funds and other structured investment solutions, while also serving as a reference benchmark for asset managers.

Developed in collaboration with the Ahimsagain Foundation, the AIM framework assesses companies based on how closely their products, services and business practices adhere to Ahimsa principles. Companies are classified into three categories—Green, Orange and Red. Only companies in the Green category are included in the index, while those classified as Orange or Red are excluded.

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According to NSE Indices, the launch reflects its continued efforts to broaden its range of thematic and innovative index offerings in line with changing investor preferences. The exchange said the benchmark combines ethical investing principles with diversified equity market exposure through a transparent, rules-based methodology.