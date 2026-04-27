Nippon Life AMC stock up 20% in a month; Q4 results, dividend today| Earnings expectations

Nippon Life AMC Q4 results 2026 date and time: Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd is set to announce its Q4 earnings and fiscal earnings on April 27, (Monday). The company would also consider dividend on its equity shares. Meanwhile, shares of Nippon Life India were trading 1.24% higher at Rs 991.55 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 979.45. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 63,317 crore. The AMC stock has gained 20% in a month.

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"We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (the “Company”) will be held on Monday, April 27, 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2026 and to recommend dividend on equity shares, if any ," said the AMC in a filing to bourses.

Nippon Life AMC Q4 earnings expectations

In the Q4 results, management commentary on the effect of the Securities and Exchange Board of India's categorisation and rationalisation of mutual fund schemes will be tracked. Analysts will also monitor comments on total expense ratio regulation and the outlook for 2026-27.

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Brokerage Equirus Securities expects the company's earnings to fall around 18% on a quarter on quarter basis "due to mark-to-market losses in treasury book."

Top line for the March quarter is seen at Rs 702 crore, rising nearly 24% year on year and flat on quarter.

Prabhudas Lilladher said the AMC is likely to report a sharp sequential fall in its other income due to equity market correction and increase in bond yields. Tye brokerage estimates the overall quarterly average assets under management to grow 30% on year and over 3% on quarter.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation margins are likely to be flat compared to the trailing quarter, according to brokerage Motilal Oswal.

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Elara Securities said the company's yield is likely to fall 1.2 basis points on year and 0.7 bps on quarter amid a shift in its portfolio's asset mix. The overall industry may to see lower yields in the March quarter on a lower equity mix and higher allocation to passive or commodity-linked products.

On the other hand, Kotak Securities sees the company maintaining a high-single digit market share in net sales.

"We expect strong core earnings growth (33% yoy; 3% qoq), led by strong revenue growth (27% yoy; 2% qoq). Revenue yields are expected to be flat, supported by higher realisations in gold/silver ETFs (exchange-traded funds)," the broking firm said.

Nippon Life AMC Q3 earnings

In Q3 of the previous fiscal, net profit of Nippon Life climbed 36.75 per cent to Rs 403.90 crore compared with Rs 295.36 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue rose 19.97 per cent to Rs 705.28 crore in Q3 from Rs 587.89 crore a year ago. Operating Profit came at Rs 470.12 crore, reflecting a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise of 9.45 per cent from Rs 429.54 crore. This corresponds to a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 21.89 per cent.