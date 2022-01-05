Nirmal Bang bullish on this Tata Group stock, sees more upside

The brokerage and research firm Nirmal Bang has initiated its coverage on Tata Consumer Products Limited stock and has a 'Buy' rating with the target price of Rs 870 per share.



"With the task of bringing the FMCG DNA under one company of Tata Group, i.e., Tata Consumer Products Ltd. (TCPL) done, TCPL has now started to take steps for its India business to become a long-term FMCG player - like overhauling the distribution network, widening distribution and strengthening its digital capabilities," Nirmal Bang stated in its research report.



"These steps, along with a focus on market share movement to branded consumption and continuous innovations across categories bring visibility for the long runway of growth for the India business," it added.



The stock opened a tad higher at Rs 739.50 against the previous close of Rs 738.70 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). With a market capitalisation of Rs 67,457 crore, the shares of the Tata group company stand lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.



Long-term investors have made big gains by investing in this stock as it has surged over 486 per cent in the last five years and zoomed over 690 per cent in the last ten years.



Going forward, the brokerage firm expects the consolidated revenue to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% over FY21-24E, led by 15 per cent growth in the India business. Normalisation of input costs, mix improvement and scale and synergy benefits over the next few years will result in robust EBITDA margin expansion for TCPL.



"We are thus building in 23.8 per cent earnings CAGR over FY21-24E. While there has been a notable improvement in working capital over the last few years, it is fairly unlikely for TCPL’s working capital to turn negative, which is the case for other larger FMCG peers since TCPL’s focus would be on growth and expansion of business," it said in its report.



Nirmal Bang also noted that the return ratios, when compared to FMCG peers remain low, but it expects improvement to mid-teens levels in the next four years. Earnings growth trajectory beyond FY24 also remains fairly robust, with good visibility on revenue growth, it said.



Recently, the Tata Group company announced that it will acquire 100 per cent stake in Tata SmartFoodz Limited (TSFL) from Tata Industries Limited for Rs 395 crore. The acquisition will help Tata Consumer Products expand into value-added categories and enter the ready-to-eat segment.



Started in 2019, Tata SmartFoodz is one of the players in the ready-to-eat market and has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.



