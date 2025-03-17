NMDC announces interim dividend, record date; stock gains

Shares of NMDC Ltd ended higher on Monday after the company's board declared its first interim dividend of Rs 2.30 per equity share for FY25. The stock rose 1.77 per cent to 64.96 over its previous close of Rs 63.83. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 57,111 crore.

The board of NMDC Ltd. on Monday, March 17, has declared its first interim dividend of Rs 2.30 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year 2024-25, it said in an exchange filing.

Record date for the said interim dividend has been fixed on Friday, March 21.

The state-run firm had earlier announced two bonus shares for every one existing equity share of the company.

NMDC stock is down 1.55% in 2025 and lost 1.68% in a year. In three months, the stock has fallen 14.26%. However, the stock has gained 69.56% in two years and risen 224% in five years.

NMDC reported a 29% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,896.66 in the quarter ended December 2024 compared to Rs 1,469.73 crore reported during the same quarter last year

The country's largest and state owned iron-ore producer clocked a 21% rise in its revenues from operations at Rs 6,567.83 crore in Q3FY24 against Rs 5,409.90 crore reported during Q4FY24.