COMPANIES

NEWS

NMDC revises ore and fines prices in June

The company's net profit rose by over 17% for the full fiscal year, reaching ₹6,538.82 crore.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jun 4, 2025 10:59 AM IST
NMDC revises ore and fines prices in JuneThis price cut follows an earlier increase in May, when NMDC raised prices by up to ₹440 per tonne, marking its first price adjustment since January.
SUMMARY
  • NMDC lowers Balia Lump price to ₹6,300 per tonne from June 4
  • Balia Fines price reduced to ₹5,350 per tonne following May hike
  • Q4 FY25 net profit rises 5% to ₹1,483.18 crore driven by iron ore sales

State-run NMDC Ltd has announced a reduction in the prices of its lump ore and fines, with the changes effective from Wednesday, June 4. The price of Balia Lump (65.5%, 10-40mm) was decreased to ₹6,300 per tonne from ₹6,440 in May, and Balia Fines were reduced to ₹5,350 from ₹5,500 per tonne. This price cut follows an earlier increase in May, when NMDC raised prices by up to ₹440 per tonne, marking its first price adjustment since January.

Related Articles

In its latest financial results, NMDC reported a 5% growth in consolidated net profit to ₹1,483.18 crore for the March quarter, driven by increased revenue from iron ore and pellet sales. The company's total income for Q4 FY25 rose by approximately 9% to ₹7,497.17 crore, up from ₹6,908.37 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Iron ore sales contributed ₹6,350.49 crore, while pellet and other mineral sales added ₹662.07 crore.

For the full fiscal year FY25, NMDC's net profit increased by over 17% to ₹6,538.82 crore, compared to ₹5,571.25 crore in FY24. The total income for FY25 was ₹25,498.84 crore, up from ₹22,678.73 crore in the previous fiscal year. This financial performance underlines the company's robust growth trajectory, even as it strategically adjusts its pricing to align with market conditions.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 4, 2025 10:59 AM IST
